Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

At the request of the European Commission, Tallinn Airport temporarily tightened its security check rules, leading to long waiting lines on Monday around midday, which extended all the way to the airport's exterior doors. By 12:45 p.m., the lines had dissipated.

"Plastic bags are still not required at security checks, but we have reverted to the restriction that only containers with a maximum capacity of 100 milliliters are allowed. Based on the first day, we can say that slightly longer queues have formed," said Tarvi Pihlakas, head of security at Tallinn Airport.

Pihlakas mentioned that the airport will now begin investigating and analyzing how passengers have responded to this change and whether any further adjustments to operational procedures are needed.

In March, Tallinn Airport announced that liquids in hand luggage could be carried in containers of up to two liters. This meant that larger bottles of shampoo, sunscreen, toothpaste tubes, as well as soft drinks and liquid foods, could be packed in hand luggage.

According to Pihlakas, the change in security procedures was prompted by a European Commission regulation, which stipulates that as of September 1, current scanning equipment at Tallinn Airport can only inspect liquids in containers up to 100 milliliters.

"These devices cannot check larger containers. This restriction is related to the European Commission's desire to reassess whether these machines meet expectations. The European Commission has stated that these restrictions are temporary, and the Commission, along with the manufacturers, is working to ensure that these restrictions are as short-term as possible," Pihlakas explained.

He also emphasized that queues are always a possibility at airports and advised that passengers should arrive at the terminal at least two hours before their flight.

