Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

News
A long line at Tallinn Airport's security check on Monday, September 2, 2024.
A long line at Tallinn Airport's security check on Monday, September 2, 2024. Source: ERR
News

At the request of the European Commission, Tallinn Airport temporarily tightened its security check rules, leading to long waiting lines on Monday around midday, which extended all the way to the airport's exterior doors. By 12:45 p.m., the lines had dissipated.

"Plastic bags are still not required at security checks, but we have reverted to the restriction that only containers with a maximum capacity of 100 milliliters are allowed. Based on the first day, we can say that slightly longer queues have formed," said Tarvi Pihlakas, head of security at Tallinn Airport.

Pihlakas mentioned that the airport will now begin investigating and analyzing how passengers have responded to this change and whether any further adjustments to operational procedures are needed.

In March, Tallinn Airport announced that liquids in hand luggage could be carried in containers of up to two liters. This meant that larger bottles of shampoo, sunscreen, toothpaste tubes, as well as soft drinks and liquid foods, could be packed in hand luggage.

According to Pihlakas, the change in security procedures was prompted by a European Commission regulation, which stipulates that as of September 1, current scanning equipment at Tallinn Airport can only inspect liquids in containers up to 100 milliliters.

"These devices cannot check larger containers. This restriction is related to the European Commission's desire to reassess whether these machines meet expectations. The European Commission has stated that these restrictions are temporary, and the Commission, along with the manufacturers, is working to ensure that these restrictions are as short-term as possible," Pihlakas explained.

He also emphasized that queues are always a possibility at airports and advised that passengers should arrive at the terminal at least two hours before their flight.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:56

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

12:52

Gallery: 2024 Culture Night takes place in Tallinn

12:01

Ex-EDF chief Martin Herem joins defense industry's Frankenburg Technologies

11:58

Interior minister: Government aware of Lihula monument seizure

11:53

Minister: Estonian education reform 10 years late, but better now than never

11:49

Overview: The transition to Estonian-language education

11:10

Estonia's Mark Lajal misses out on Challenger 75 title after final defeat

10:33

Locals in Ida-Viru disgruntled over poor availability of courses in Estonian

09:49

Work to dismantle the Salacgrīva bridge to start Monday

09:18

National airline Nordica still hasn't filed its annual report

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:47

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

01.09

Latvian government decides to list airBaltic this year

31.08

UK, other European countries may outsource prisoners to Estonia

01.09

Minister: Giving up not in Estonian foreign policy's blood

01.09

Price of electricity to spike Monday evening

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo