Gallery: Eurowings flights start between Tallinn and Prague

News
Eurowings launches Tallinn-Prague flights.
Open gallery
23 photos
News

German low-cost airline Eurowings' first flight between Estonia and Czechia departed on Sunday. Three new routes will open from Tallinn this spring.

The Tallinn–Prague direct flights take place three times a week, and four times a week from May on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flight time is two hours and 10 minutes.

Tallinn Airport said negotiations with Eurowings, part of the Lufthansa Group, lasted several years.

This summer, three new airlines will start flying from Tallinn. Eurowings will take passengers to Prague, Transavia France to Paris and flydubai to Dubai. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:30

Road owners responsible for pothole damage

13:58

Postimees signs contract to participate in Defense Ministry's campaign tenders

13:15

Estonian MPs visit Ukraine's frontline

12:31

Agricultural producers under pressure from prices and complex EU regulations

12:09

Just one bid entered for Western Estonian islands' ferry link tender

11:27

Estonia still figuring out EU's clothes recycling policy

10:55

Justice chancellor: State cannot take stock of nature without notifying the landowner

10:19

Center Party city government had plans for new bus lines in Tallinn

09:50

Colonel: Very difficult for Ukraine to maintain current frontline

09:15

MP: Reform Party to present bill to revoke third-country citizens' voting right

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.03

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

31.03

Kaja Kallas: I've said things that could have gone unsaid

31.03

Sunday breaks March temperature record

29.03

The speech that sent Vladimir Putin flying from the room

09:15

MP: Reform Party to present bill to revoke third-country citizens' voting right

08:56

Gallery: Eurowings flights start between Tallinn and Prague

31.03

Former EDF chief: Western Europe does not believe Putin might attack

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo