Gallery: Eurowings flights start between Tallinn and Prague

German low-cost airline Eurowings' first flight between Estonia and Czechia departed on Sunday. Three new routes will open from Tallinn this spring.

The Tallinn–Prague direct flights take place three times a week, and four times a week from May on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flight time is two hours and 10 minutes.

Tallinn Airport said negotiations with Eurowings, part of the Lufthansa Group, lasted several years.

This summer, three new airlines will start flying from Tallinn. Eurowings will take passengers to Prague, Transavia France to Paris and flydubai to Dubai.

