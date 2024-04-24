Fewer flights to face weather-related disruptions at Tallinn Airport in future

From April 12, planes have been able to land at Tallinn Airport when there is a minimum Runway Visual Range (RVR) of 300 meters and a Decision Height (DH) of 30 meters. Previously, the former was 550 meters, while the latter was 60 meters. The change means fewer flights will be disrupted due to bad weather conditions in future.

Prior to April 12, Category I (CAT I) Instrument Flight Rules were in force at Tallinn Airport, requiring a minimum Runway Visual Range (RVR) of 550 meters and minimum Decision Height (DH) of 60 meters in order for planes to land.

However, now CAT II rules will be applied, allowing a minimum Runway Visual Range of 300 meters and minimum Decision Height of 30 meters. This will allow aircraft to land in poorer visibility conditions than before.

Tormi Loide, Tallinn Airport's operations manager, explained that based on analyses of meteorological data, there have been 84 days in the last three years, or 107 occasions, when either Decision Height has been very low or Runway Visual Range minimal.

"On these days, there have been 77 flights due to arrive at Tallinn Airport that have had to be diverted or cancelled as a result of the weather conditions. Therefore, the [new] certification is important for us as it allows the flight crew to make more informed decisions about landing in adverse weather conditions," said Loide.

In order to be classified as a CAT I runway, certain conditions have to be met. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requires Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs) to be installed, for instance.

--

