Fewer flights to face weather-related disruptions at Tallinn Airport in future

News
Fog at Tallinn Airport.
Fog at Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

From April 12, planes have been able to land at Tallinn Airport when there is a minimum Runway Visual Range (RVR) of 300 meters and a Decision Height (DH) of 30 meters. Previously, the former was 550 meters, while the latter was 60 meters. The change means fewer flights will be disrupted due to bad weather conditions in future.

Prior to April 12, Category I (CAT I) Instrument Flight Rules were in force at Tallinn Airport, requiring a minimum Runway Visual Range (RVR) of 550 meters and minimum Decision Height (DH) of 60 meters in order for planes to land.

However, now CAT II rules will be applied, allowing a minimum Runway Visual Range of 300 meters and minimum Decision Height of 30 meters. This will allow aircraft to land in poorer visibility conditions than before.

Tormi Loide, Tallinn Airport's operations manager, explained that based on analyses of meteorological data, there have been 84 days in the last three years, or 107 occasions, when either Decision Height has been very low or Runway Visual Range minimal.

"On these days, there have been 77 flights due to arrive at Tallinn Airport that have had to be diverted or cancelled as a result of the weather conditions. Therefore, the [new] certification is important for us as it allows the flight crew to make more informed decisions about landing in adverse weather conditions," said Loide.

In order to be classified as a CAT I runway, certain conditions have to be met. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requires Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs) to be installed, for instance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Fewer flights to face weather-related disruptions at Tallinn Airport in future

17:29

Government plans to only allow short-term work with one-year visa in future

17:10

Maijooks to bring temporary traffic and public transport changes in Tallinn

16:25

Every 10th rental car involved in traffic accidents last year

15:48

Old City Harbor tramway work to affect Kopli-bound trams until mid-August

15:10

Economist: I will protect Estonia's market economy in the Climate Council

14:43

Särav: We have not intentionally hidden correspondence with Bolt

13:51

Ministry aiming to tighten doping regulations with changes to Sports Act

13:26

Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

12:54

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.04

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

09:42

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

23.04

Kuremäe Convent: Estonia must negotiate with Moscow

22.04

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

07:49

Finance minister: We must move towards introducing a security tax

12:54

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

23.04

Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo