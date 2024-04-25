Military aircraft parking to be added at Tallinn Airport

News
Runway at Tallinn Airport.
Runway at Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Contractor Nordecon will build parking areas next to Tallinn Airport's runway for hosting military aircraft.

The contract signed with Tallinn Airport is valued at €7.5 million plus VAT. The works are expected to be completed by fall 2025, announced Nordecon and AS Tallinn Airport.

The creation of parking spaces for E-class aircraft is part of Tallinn Airport's long-term development plan, enhancing the airport's capability to accommodate large and heavy aircraft. The parking spaces planned next to the runway will serve multiple purposes in the future. On one hand, the space will accommodate military flights. On the other, it is designated for aviation-related businesses for the storage and transportation of aviation goods and providing aircraft maintenance services.

"Tallinn Airport plays a vital role alongside Ämari Air Base in receiving military flights. Eliminating strategic military mobility capability gaps at Tallinn Airport – developing dual-use aprons and fuel storage infrastructure is a key goal of the project," stated Riivo Tuvike, CEO of Tallinn Airport.

The construction of the K-apron at Tallinn Airport will add approximately 50,000 square meters of space, capable of parking up to four larger or several smaller aircraft. The new parking area will be 380 meters long and 140 meters wide. The construction will include about 29,000 square meters of concrete pavement, with the installation technology being brought from abroad. In Estonia, this type of concrete solution has previously been used only at Tallinn and Ämari airports. The remaining area will be covered with an asphalt concrete layer.

In addition to the aforementioned contract, Tallinn Airport is developing fuel storage infrastructure to increase Estonia's supply security. Both projects are co-financed by the Connecting European Facility (CEF) fund at 50 percent, with the remaining share being jointly covered by the Estonian Stockpiling Agency and AS Tallinn Airport. The total cost of the project is €14 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:34

SDE does not support proposed financial stability program

13:17

Health Insurance Fund required institutions to return €700,000 last year

12:33

Estonian curling duo defeat Olympic champions in Sweden

11:46

Military aircraft parking to be added at Tallinn Airport

11:04

Gallery: Tallinn cruise season off to a wintry start

11:01

Swedbank makes €96 million in profit in the first quarter

10:16

Pollution discovered on Hiiumaa beach

09:38

Top court: Parking allowed everywhere it is not prohibited

09:02

Estonia will not be measuring average speeds in the coming years

08:23

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.04

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.04

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

24.04

Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

24.04

Government plans to only allow short-term work with one-year visa in future

23.04

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

24.04

Särav: We have not intentionally hidden correspondence with Bolt

08:23

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo