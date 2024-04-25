Military aircraft parking to be added at Tallinn Airport

The contract signed with Tallinn Airport is valued at €7.5 million plus VAT. The works are expected to be completed by fall 2025, announced Nordecon and AS Tallinn Airport.

The creation of parking spaces for E-class aircraft is part of Tallinn Airport's long-term development plan, enhancing the airport's capability to accommodate large and heavy aircraft. The parking spaces planned next to the runway will serve multiple purposes in the future. On one hand, the space will accommodate military flights. On the other, it is designated for aviation-related businesses for the storage and transportation of aviation goods and providing aircraft maintenance services.

"Tallinn Airport plays a vital role alongside Ämari Air Base in receiving military flights. Eliminating strategic military mobility capability gaps at Tallinn Airport – developing dual-use aprons and fuel storage infrastructure is a key goal of the project," stated Riivo Tuvike, CEO of Tallinn Airport.

The construction of the K-apron at Tallinn Airport will add approximately 50,000 square meters of space, capable of parking up to four larger or several smaller aircraft. The new parking area will be 380 meters long and 140 meters wide. The construction will include about 29,000 square meters of concrete pavement, with the installation technology being brought from abroad. In Estonia, this type of concrete solution has previously been used only at Tallinn and Ämari airports. The remaining area will be covered with an asphalt concrete layer.

In addition to the aforementioned contract, Tallinn Airport is developing fuel storage infrastructure to increase Estonia's supply security. Both projects are co-financed by the Connecting European Facility (CEF) fund at 50 percent, with the remaining share being jointly covered by the Estonian Stockpiling Agency and AS Tallinn Airport. The total cost of the project is €14 million.

