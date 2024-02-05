Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

From April, passengers at Tallinn Aiport will not need to remove liquids and laptops from their hand luggage as security checks will be simplified thanks to new scanners.

The security equipment is currently being replaced so slightly longer queues are expected until the end of March.

Tarvi Pihlakas, head of aviation security at Tallinn Airport, told "R2 Päev" on Monday there are also plans to remove the requirement to pack liquids in separate bags.

He stressed while this rule will be lifted at Tallinn Airport, it may not be elsewhere.

The new screening devices display the bags' contents in 3D. They are not hazardous to health.

Due to reconstruction works, Pihlakas recommends arriving at the airport two hours before a flight.

"Morning rush hour tends to be longer than usual," he said. "Queues can be up to 25 minutes, but there have been longer times as well."

Replacing the equipment costs €2.8 million.

--

