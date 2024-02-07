X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Nyxair confirmed as serving flights to Estonia's two largest islands

News
NyxAir's ATR 42-500 turboprop regional airliner at Kuressaare Airport in Saaremaa.
NyxAir's ATR 42-500 turboprop regional airliner at Kuressaare Airport in Saaremaa. Source: Mait Ots/ERR
News

Carrier NyxAir, which currently flies between Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa, and Tallinn, also now has the go-ahead to continue that route and also to provide flights between the mainland and Kärdla, the capital of Hiiumaa.

This follows the termination of litigation surrounding the route procurement committee's decision.

Nyxair's contract is valid until autumn 2027.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture is to sign the contracts for the new Kuressaare and Kärdla flight route procurements on February 15, ie. next Thursday.

As noted both routes will be served by NyxAir, which won the tender, and already flies to Kuresaare.

The new agreement for servicing the Kuressaare link will come into force on June 1 this year; with the Kärdla route the agreement comes into effect February 29.

In essence, nothing will change for passengers, NyxAir CEO Jaanus Ojamets says.

"This procurement which went ahead and is to come into force with regard to Kuressaare from June 1 will continues to use the planned 48-seater aircraft (pictured)."

"A 33-seater aircraft will operate the Kärdla route, starting from March 1," Ojamets said.

While in the case of the 48-seater, capacity is often insufficient, leading to complaints from frequent flyers, the ministry is not planning to increase the number of seats at present.

Head of the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture public transport department Andres Ruubas said: "There has been some talk about a larger plane, but the problem is that demand is higher in the summer."

"However in winter, demand is not that great. At the moment, 48 [seats] is the optimal figure, so we do not see any changes happening here in the immediate future," Ruubas went on.

The Kärdla-Tallinn flight procurement decision had been contested by Diamond Sky, which was the previous service provider. A court overruled Diamond Sky's appeal last August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:28

Watch again: Head of Riksbank gives public lecture at the Bank of Estonia Updated

13:27

Participants in 'Z' symbol incident still on Tartu court payroll

13:24

General: We will defend Narva just the same as Tallinn or Kuressaare

12:52

Migrating geese cull permissible in Estonia again this spring

11:58

Luminor economist: Merchants raised prices more broadly in wake of VAT hike

11:19

President to decorate 151 people this year

11:13

Estonia still struggling to train enough nurses

10:01

Head of TSO: Changes of Estlink 2 damage being deliberate slim to none

09:32

Nyxair confirmed as serving flights to Estonia's two largest islands

09:13

Reflect-Narva: Seeking answers to a burning question in -17 degree weather

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

06.02

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

06.02

Average price of Tallinn apartments down 14 percent on month

05.02

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

06.02

Russian Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Eugene leaving Estonia Tuesday

06.02

Tartu students build Estonia's first humanoid robot

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: