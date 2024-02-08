Tallinn ranks in 19th place in global quality of life index

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Joosep Vimm (SDE) has hailed the capital city's achievement in ranking inside the top 20 of an international quality of life index.

"It demonstrates our commitment to ensuring a safe and high-quality living environment. We are proud that our efforts support safety and healthcare quality," Vimm said.

"We must now continue to work on the further development of the capital city to make Tallinn an even better place to live, work, and visit," the deputy mayor went on.

Tallinn placed 19th out of nearly 200 global cities in the 2024 Numbeo Quality of Life Index category, which Numbeo has been compiling for around 15 years and whose metrics include purchasing power, pollution levels, the affordability of housing, cost of living and overall safety, daily Postimees reports (the original article mentions Tallinn coming in 17th – ed.).

Tallinn scored highly on safety, healthcare quality, and housing affordability and also has notably lower pollution levels in comparison with other similar-sized cities – the Estonian capital placed three spots ahead of the Norwegian capital Oslo, and though Finland's capital, Helsinki, ranked even more highly at sixth, Riga (97th) and Vilnius (42nd) were lower on the Numbeo list.

The article was updated to adjust Tallinn's position and that of other cities mentioned.

--

