X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Tallinn ranks in 19th place in global quality of life index

News
{{1707392520000 | amCalendar}}
Tallinn skyline.
Tallinn skyline. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Joosep Vimm (SDE) has hailed the capital city's achievement in ranking inside the top 20 of an international quality of life index.

"It demonstrates our commitment to ensuring a safe and high-quality living environment. We are proud that our efforts support safety and healthcare quality," Vimm said.

"We must now continue to work on the further development of the capital city to make Tallinn an even better place to live, work, and visit," the deputy mayor went on.

Tallinn placed 19th out of nearly 200 global cities in the 2024 Numbeo Quality of Life Index category, which Numbeo has been compiling for around 15 years and whose metrics include purchasing power, pollution levels, the affordability of housing, cost of living and overall safety, daily Postimees reports (the original article mentions Tallinn coming in 17th – ed.).

Tallinn scored highly on safety, healthcare quality, and housing affordability and also has notably lower pollution levels in comparison with other similar-sized cities – the Estonian capital placed three spots ahead of the Norwegian capital Oslo, and though Finland's capital, Helsinki, ranked even more highly at sixth, Riga (97th) and Vilnius (42nd) were lower on the Numbeo list.

The article was updated to adjust Tallinn's position and that of other cities mentioned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

global estonian report

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Debt collectors to fall under FSA supervision in Estonia

15:59

Tallinn ranks in 19th place in global quality of life index Updated

15:44

Lifetime Achievement Awards in Culture go to Olav Ehala, Sirje Helme, Arvo Valton

15:33

Estonia postponing the implementation of the minimum tax until 2030

15:27

Transport Administration: Maintenance not done at time of Tallinn ring road pileup Updated

15:26

Finance minister concurs with auditor general stance on education top up funds

14:58

Ilmar Raag: The perfect EDF commander does not exist

14:20

Prosecutor general denies political pressure behind his seeking new post

13:08

Insurance payments total exceeds €600 million for the first time in Estonia

12:27

European Commission: Rail Baltica must be ready by 2030

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.02

Estonia to put together common public transport ticketing system

07.02

Major traffic restrictions expected in Tallinn's Kesklinn this summer

07.02

PM Kaja Kallas asks former Reform head Andrus Ansip not to run in European elections

09:08

PPA close section of Tallinn ring road after another multiple car accident

07.02

CEPA piece envisages how Kremlin strike on NATO in the Baltics might look

06.02

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

07.02

Defense minister nominates Col. Andrus Merilo as EDF chief Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: