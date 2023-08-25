Diamond Sky to continue operating Tallinn-Kärdla flight route

News
Kärdla Airport.
Kärdla Airport. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Estonian Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) has signed a public service contract with airline Diamond Sky, for the Tallinn-Kärdla route. The company will continue to operate the route for the next seven months.

According to the ministry, the contract signed with Diamond Sky is valid until March 27, 2024.

The aircraft used on the route will be a 33-seat Saab 340A.

Estonian Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) said that flights would continue without interruption and that anyone wishing to buy tickets will be able to do so.

In addition to Diamond Sky, Skystream Airlines, which was founded last year, and NyxAir, which operates the Kuressaare route, have all submitted bids to win the contract.

The Estonian islands' air link procurements have been cause for dispute for years. Last summer, Lithuanian companyTransaviabaltika, which had been operating the Tallinn-Kärdla air route, announced that the route was no longer economically viable due to increasing input prices.

The Lithuanian airline also turned to court resolve the issue, after which it reached a compromise with the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), which allowed the company to terminate its contract. What followed was a new seven-month-long procurement procedure, which ultimately resulted in Transaviabaltika earning one and a half times more per flight provided.

At the start of this year, the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) signed a contract with Diamond Sky to operate the Tallinn-Kärdla route.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Diamond Sky to continue operating Tallinn-Kärdla flight route

17:02

Stark Logistics has received 60 Russia transport permits so far this year

16:58

Local differences could stop ERR channels being shown in Finland

16:54

ISS: Companies with ties to premier's husband have not violated sanctions

16:27

Problems in Finland behind recent electricity price hike

16:13

'Night of the Ancient Bonfires' takes place in Estonia this Saturday

15:58

Tallinn 'Culture Night' festival takes place this Friday

15:56

Riigikogu select committee summons Kallas over Stark Logistics scandal

15:36

Rescue Board's crisis food recipes more than just tinned beans

15:13

Kallas scandal attracts minimal attention from world media

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

24.08

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

08:52

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

24.08

Metaprint sold to Russian market €30m worth of goods after war started Updated

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

08:06

Kallas' husband's firm made €1.5m from Russia business since February 2022

24.08

Stark Logistics: We realize now our actions are immoral in the eyes of many

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: