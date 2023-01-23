Tallinn-Kärdla air link to get bigger plane for seven months

The Estonian Transport Administration has signed a temporary regular services contract with Diamond Sky OÜ. The contract is for a period of seven months, with the island link to be serviced by a 33-seater Saab 340A.

"The temporary contract will help ensure uninterrupted air service to the island of Hiiumaa, despite the fact the air link tender was recently contested," said Andres Ruubas, head of the agency's public transport department.

Three bids were entered for the temporary services contract.

The Transport Administration declared null and void the outcome of the tender to find a regular service provider for the Kärdla link earlier in January after it was challenged by participants.

Diamond Sky OÜ is an Estonian airline created in 2013 and mainly operates chartered flights.

