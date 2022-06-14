Maintaining air link between mainland and Hiiumaa requires extra €300,000

The Transport Administration and Transaviabaltika, that services the Tallinn-Kärdla air link, have reached a compromise to retain air service to the western Estonian island without interruption at the cost of an additional €300,000.

"Retaining flights between Tallinn and Kärdla serves public interests, and we have reached an official compromise with the airline to accommodate that," Martin Lengi, head of the mobility planning services of the Transport Administration, said.

The agency terminated its contract with Transaviabaltika when the airline could no longer service it under recent conditions and has now signed a temporary contract for a period of seven months. "We received bids from four service providers, while that of recent operator Transaviabaltika was the most favorable," Lengi said.

General price advance means that the new contract is more expensive by €300,000. The next best offer was €200,000 more expensive still. Lengi said that once the contract enters into force, advance ticket sales will be resumed.

The Transport Administration is set to start work on a new public procurement to find the operator for the Tallinn-Kärdla link next year.

