Future of Hiiumaa-Tallinn flights still up in the air

The Transport Authority and island airline Transaviabaltika met on Wednesday to discuss the continuation of flights and rising fuel prices. Clarity is expected by the end of the week, the agency said.

The airline has said it will stop issuing tickets between Tallinn and the island of Hiiumaa on June 15 due to rising prices. But the Transport Authority does not want to change the terms of the current contract.

Wednesday's meeting was constructive, Erki Varma from the Transport Authority's Marketing and Communication Department told ERR.

He did not want to say if an agreement had been reached to amend the contract.

"We hope to solve the problems that have arisen in the pre-sale of airline tickets by the beginning of next week, then we can also talk about the agreements made," Varma said briefly.

Rene Must, representative of Transaviabaltika, also would not comment on the contract agreement. "There is hope," he said.

Suspending fights would endanger the delivery of medical supplies, tourism and remote working to the island, Hiiumaa Mayor Hergo Tasuja has said.

Approximately 10,000 passengers travel to Estonia's second-largest island every year. It is also connected to the mainline by ferry.

