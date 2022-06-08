Future of Hiiumaa-Tallinn flights still up in the air

News
News

The Transport Authority and island airline Transaviabaltika met on Wednesday to discuss the continuation of flights and rising fuel prices. Clarity is expected by the end of the week, the agency said.

The airline has said it will stop issuing tickets between Tallinn and the island of Hiiumaa on June 15 due to rising prices. But the Transport Authority does not want to change the terms of the current contract.

Wednesday's meeting was constructive, Erki Varma from the Transport Authority's Marketing and Communication Department told ERR.

He did not want to say if an agreement had been reached to amend the contract.

"We hope to solve the problems that have arisen in the pre-sale of airline tickets by the beginning of next week, then we can also talk about the agreements made," Varma said briefly.

Rene Must, representative of Transaviabaltika, also would not comment on the contract agreement. "There is hope," he said.

Suspending fights would endanger the delivery of medical supplies, tourism and remote working to the island, Hiiumaa Mayor Hergo Tasuja has said. 

Approximately 10,000 passengers travel to Estonia's second-largest island every year. It is also connected to the mainline by ferry.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:43

Future of Hiiumaa-Tallinn flights still up in the air

16:10

Transmission fee hike canceled

15:36

Global Estonian Report: June 8-15

15:08

EKRE leader: Helir-Valdor Seeder touted as possible next prime minister

15:00

Kristian Jaani: Internal security must also be part of wider state defense

14:46

EKRE chairman: Parties still prepared to try and reach an agreement

14:34

Center chair: Party can work in opposition too

14:23

Estonian writer opens first 'Introverts Reserve' in Viljandi County

13:59

Expensive fuel to hike the price of driver training

13:25

Gallery: Isamaa meets with Center, EKRE to find potential common ground

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

06.06

Quarter of Estonian residents do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine

07.06

Shops and fast-food restaurants struggling with labor shortage

08:44

EKRE accepts Center offer for coalition talks, seeks prime minister seat

07.06

Video: Moose spotted running along central Narva thoroughfare

07.06

Ansip: Reform should have formed government with Isamaa and SDE

07.06

Daily: Former Center Party ministers taking break after shock job losses

06.06

Ambassador: Russian attacks on Kyiv message to USA

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: