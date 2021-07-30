More ferries, planes added to island routes this weekend

Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
There will be additional ferries and flights to the islands of Hiiumaa and Saaremaa this weekend due to high demand and a broken ship on the Saaremaa line.

Citing a temporary increase in demand for ferry services between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, the two largest islands of Estonia, the Transport Administration has ordered additional departures to be operated on the Sõru-Triigi ferry route on Friday and Sunday.

Kihnu Veeteed, operator of the Sõru-Triigi route, will make additional departures between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa on Friday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. from Sõru and at 2.30 p.m. from Triigi, the Transport Administration announced.

Due to the additional departures, the last two departures of both days may be slightly delayed by 30 minutes at most, according to the company.

The Transport Administration has also ordered additional flights from Tallinn to the islands which will depart to Kärdla in Hiiumaa this week on Friday and Sunday at 3 p.m. and back to Tallinn at 3:45 p.m.

The Transport Administration recommends that, where possible, people use public transport or air transport to get to the islands. If necessary, bus companies are ready to add additional buses to the routes serving the islands. Buses have priority in boarding ferries.

As the ferry Tõll of Tallinna Sadam-owned ferry operator TS Laevad, which serves the Saaremaa route, collided with a berth at Kuivastu Harbor on the island of Muhu last week and needs repairs, and the replacement vessel has a smaller capacity, queues may form at ports.

TS Laevad has said that if necessary, additional departures will be operated to ensure that all those wishing to get to the mainland or to the islands can actually get to their desired destination.

--

