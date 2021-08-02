Passengers to Hiiumaa have to settle for smaller ferry one more weekend

The practice of recent weekends that has seen larger ferry Tiiu switch to servicing the Saaremaa link on Thursday, while smaller Regula takes its place on the mainland-Hiiumaa link, will continue for another weekend. Ferry Tõll that rammed the slip at the Port of Kuivastu is still undergoing repairs.

CEO of ferry operator TS Laevad Indrek Randveer said that ferry passengers statistics was analyzed again on Monday and the optimum decision made in terms of ferry utilization this week.

"We decided to keep last week's ferry assignments. This means Tiiu servicing the Saaremaa link until Monday night, while Regula will take its place on the Hiiumaa connection. Passenger statistics from last week supports the switch," Randveer said.

The head of the shipper said that there will be queues on the weekend, which is why the company asks people to diversify their travel plans if possible.

"Waiting times will be similar on both lines during peak weekend times, even though the schedule is much busier on the Saaremaa link. It is simply that we have a lot more vehicles and people going to and from Saaremaa," the CEO said.

Randveer promised the company will add additional departures to make trip planning more convenient.

TS Laevad is set to meet with representatives of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the Transport Authority on Thursday to discuss the ferry Tõll returning to service. Further decisions regarding ferry placement will be made when there is news of Tõll's return.

As things stand, ferries Tiiu and Regula will change places again on the night before Tuesday.

TS Laevad ferry Tõll rammed the slip at Port of Kuivastu in Saaremaa as a result of a technical malfunction on July 22 and will likely remain out of commission until August 10.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!