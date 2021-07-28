Internal inquiry finds Tõll ferry accident was not caused by human error

An internal inquiry committee at ferry operator TS Laevad has established that the accident with the company's ferry Tõll at Kuivastu Harbor on July 22 was not caused by human error and a technical glitch occurred as the crew were trying to get the vessel to stop.

"We looked through all the materials we have in relation to the accident with the ferry Tõll. Based on that, we can decide that the chief mate who steered the ship did everything on his part to stop the ship," Guldar Kivro, member of the board and head of the field of shipping at TS Laevad, said in a press release on Wednesday.

"All the indications are that the accident with the Tõll entailed a technical failure. What exactly the failure was will be determined by further investigation," Kivro said. At the time of the accident, there were no unauthorized persons on the bridge of the ferry.

The investigation into the causes of the accident involving the ferry Tõll started with an internal inquiry, which revealed that the accident was caused by a technical failure. All manufacturers of the equipment used on the ferry will be involved in the further investigation.

As TS Laevad has learned, the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau will also open an investigation. The company promises to fully cooperate with the probe in order to find out about the causes of the accident. The safety department of the Transport Authority also is conducting its own investigation.

TS Laevad will provide more information on the progress of the investigation in the new week.

