Internal inquiry finds Tõll ferry accident was not caused by human error

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tõll. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

An internal inquiry committee at ferry operator TS Laevad has established that the accident with the company's ferry Tõll at Kuivastu Harbor on July 22 was not caused by human error and a technical glitch occurred as the crew were trying to get the vessel to stop.

"We looked through all the materials we have in relation to the accident with the ferry Tõll. Based on that, we can decide that the chief mate who steered the ship did everything on his part to stop the ship," Guldar Kivro, member of the board and head of the field of shipping at TS Laevad, said in a press release on Wednesday.

"All the indications are that the accident with the Tõll entailed a technical failure. What exactly the failure was will be determined by further investigation," Kivro said. At the time of the accident, there were no unauthorized persons on the bridge of the ferry.

The investigation into the causes of the accident involving the ferry Tõll started with an internal inquiry, which revealed that the accident was caused by a technical failure. All manufacturers of the equipment used on the ferry will be involved in the further investigation.

As TS Laevad has learned, the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau will also open an  investigation. The company promises to fully cooperate with the probe in order to find out about the causes of the accident. The safety department of the Transport Authority also is conducting its own investigation.

TS Laevad will provide more information on the progress of the investigation in the new week. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:53

Consumer watchdog reports online sellers' Facebook pages in poor shape

19:32

Gallery: Women's epee Gold medalists touch down in Tallinn

19:19

John Cleese Tallinn shows put back to September 2023

18:55

Tartu expecting faster covid-19 decisions from government

18:26

Gas prices to consumer to see steep hike from start of September

17:56

Internal inquiry finds Tõll ferry accident was not caused by human error

17:32

MEP: Presidential election process neglecting importance of foreign policy

17:02

Summer theaters enjoying attendance as uncertain fall approaches

16:34

Estonia sends 52,800 vaccines doses to Ukraine

15:55

Government wants service sector to use vaccination certificates

15:13

Fencers to receive €200,000 in prize money from Estonian Olympic Committee

14:48

Former speaker: Coalition looking for presidential pawn it can control

14:28

14-year old Eneli Jefimova wraps up Olympic debut with a 27th-place finish

14:14

e-scooter parking zones appear in central Tallinn

13:45

Health services cracking-down on vaccine certificate fraud

13:21

Elron's cycle tickets a costly purchase for regular passengers

12:38

Hacker downloads close to 300,000 personal ID photos

12:25

Forecast: 2,500 coronavirus cases a day expected by September

12:22

Gallery: Legia Warsaw knocks FC Flora out of Champions League competition

12:13

Tanel Kangert finishes 22nd in Tokyo time trial

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: