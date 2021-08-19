Rail services through Tartu closed for three days from Monday

Construction begins on a new rail bridge in Tartu next Monday, meaning a three-day interruption in rail services. The new bridge will, however, be open and carrying trains from Thursday.

Kertu Arumetsa, head of Eesti Raudtee construction department, said Wednesday that: "Construction has proceeded according to plan, and we have reached a stage where, following a 72-hour traffic interruption in train traffic due to the construction work, it will be possible to allow trains to pass over the totally new Emajõgi bridge."

The bridge follows the rough course of its predecessor, and the work starting Monday involves straightening track in preparation for the bridge's use.

Eesti Raudtee says the new bridge will be functioning after 10.00 a.m. on August 26, while in the meantime replacement buses are being laid on between Tabivere and Tartu - information (in Estonian) is here.

Eesti Raudtee entered into an agreement with AS TREV-2 Grupp in November 2020, for the construction of the Emajõgi railway bridge and track straightening works in a contract worth €4.85 million, with shortened travel times for trains being the result.

The new. 70-meter-long bridge is constructed of red steel construction and weighs 350 tons, ERR reports.

It is not to be confused with a separate, much larger bridge planned for Pärnu, work on which will start soon, nor the nearby Sindi (road) bridge, closed for two months last summer during renovation work.

