Gallery: Edelaraudtee opens new control center in Türi

Rail operator Edelaraudtee opened a new control center in Türi, which will gather up all the infrastructure data and gives the operator a chance to completely automatize railway traffic.

Transferring the station management systems to IT-solutions cost Edelaraudtee €3 million. Edelaraudtee head Rain Kaarjas told ERR on Friday that as a result of the update, station managers no longer have to actually be at the stations.

"All of the information about what is happening on the routes should be traceable and controllable. If there is an incident somewhere, this technology allows us to display it on the big screen to monitor it. And if things work out for us - the shcedule works and there are no incidents - we can also direct traffic automatically," Kaarjas said.