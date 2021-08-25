Registration for free Estonian classes opens on Wednesday

The Estonian Language House opened in Narva on Oct. 1. Source: Integration Foundation
Registration for free Estonian language courses will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (August 25) at levels A1, A2, B1, B2 and C1.

A total of 91 courses run by the Integration Foundation can be registered for which have space for 1,456 adults. The term will last from September to December and classes will take place both face to face (in Tallinn, Narva, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme, Tartu, Pärnu and Sillamäe) and online.

Registration is open to adults from the age of 18 using their ID card, Mobile ID or Smart ID. 

"Anyone registering for face-to-face courses will need to be prepared to show a COVID certificate when coming to classes," said head of Language Studies Jana Tondi. "Depending on what the situation with the virus is like, we might also have to switch to online classes, so learners will need to be able to use a computer that's connected to the Internet and that has a microphone and camera." 

The next round of registration will open in October when the Integration Foundation will be offering language enthusiasts around Estonia a further 240 places on face-to-face courses (in e.g. Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme and the Kiviõli area) and 128 places on online courses. 

Course timetables, registration rules and placement test are available on the Integration Foundation's website

Editor: Helen Wright

