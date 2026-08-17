Narva marks Restoration of Independence Day with picnic and large sing‑along

On 20 August, Narva will host a community picnic to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day, ending with a large sing‑along at Joaoru. The song picnic will feature beloved songs performed by Ida‑Virumaa choirs and soloists, and the evening will conclude with Anne Veski.

The song picnic will take the audience on a musical journey through Ida‑Virumaa. The route begins in Narva and moves through Narva‑Jõesuu, Toila, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla‑Järve and Kiviõli, finally returning to Narva. The repertoire reflects the different places, generations, languages and cultures of Ida‑Virumaa.

"The idea of the song picnic is to celebrate together the 35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence and to remind ourselves that our strength lies in unity. At the same time, we want to highlight the diversity of Ida‑Virumaa — to introduce the people who live here, local choirs, different cultures and traditions, and show how they enrich our shared Estonia," said Anna Farafonova, head of the Estonian Language House of the Integration Foundation.

Performers at the song picnic include Narva Cultural Centre Rugodiv's Tandem Choir, Narva Music School's youth mixed choir Vaimustus, Narva Boys' Choir, Narva House of Nations Choir, Narva folklore ensemble Suprjadki, the men's choir Kaevur, Lüganuse Mixed Choir, Kirderannik Choir, Iisaku Mixed Choir and Jõhvi Gymnasium's youth choir.

As a guest, the Tallinn Mixed Choir Sakala will also take part, and the musical picnic will conclude with Anne Veski and her band.

The song picnic begins at Joaoru at 17:00, preceded at 12:00 by the discussion program "Community Voice" in Rugodiv Park, featuring various discussions and workshops.

Song picnic in Narva. Source: Anastassia Volkova

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