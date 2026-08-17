X!

Narva marks Restoration of Independence Day with picnic and large sing‑along

News
Song picnic in Narva.
Song picnic in Narva. Source: Anastassia Volkova
News

On 20 August, Narva will host a community picnic to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day, ending with a large sing‑along at Joaoru. The song picnic will feature beloved songs performed by Ida‑Virumaa choirs and soloists, and the evening will conclude with Anne Veski.

The song picnic will take the audience on a musical journey through Ida‑Virumaa. The route begins in Narva and moves through Narva‑Jõesuu, Toila, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla‑Järve and Kiviõli, finally returning to Narva. The repertoire reflects the different places, generations, languages and cultures of Ida‑Virumaa.

"The idea of the song picnic is to celebrate together the 35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence and to remind ourselves that our strength lies in unity. At the same time, we want to highlight the diversity of Ida‑Virumaa — to introduce the people who live here, local choirs, different cultures and traditions, and show how they enrich our shared Estonia," said Anna Farafonova, head of the Estonian Language House of the Integration Foundation.

Performers at the song picnic include Narva Cultural Centre Rugodiv's Tandem Choir, Narva Music School's youth mixed choir Vaimustus, Narva Boys' Choir, Narva House of Nations Choir, Narva folklore ensemble Suprjadki, the men's choir Kaevur, Lüganuse Mixed Choir, Kirderannik Choir, Iisaku Mixed Choir and Jõhvi Gymnasium's youth choir.

As a guest, the Tallinn Mixed Choir Sakala will also take part, and the musical picnic will conclude with Anne Veski and her band.

The song picnic begins at Joaoru at 17:00, preceded at 12:00 by the discussion program "Community Voice" in Rugodiv Park, featuring various discussions and workshops.

Song picnic in Narva. Source: Anastassia Volkova

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Argo Ideon

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Estonian Refugee Council to expand operations in Gaza and West Bank

15:40

Pärnu council ousts mayor, elects Isamaa's Siim Suursild

15:20

Pictures: illustrator Eiko Ojala's first solo exhibition opens in Viljandi

14:57

Local flavors shine along Estonian lake's 175-kilometer food festival route

14:30

Narva marks Restoration of Independence Day with picnic and large sing‑along

13:49

Saudi Arabian retail giant wins bid for bankrupt Estonian dairy plants

13:14

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

12:52

Top Finnish conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen: Estonia music scene 'one of the most interesting'

12:45

Aivo Vaske: Bits move fast, atoms much more slowly

12:31

Ülle Madise meets with MPs to discuss presidential candidacy Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonia's bear population is rising as hunting becomes more difficult

08:28

Outdoor swimming area to be built at Tallinn's Kalasadam

15.08

Demand for specialists remains high as Estonia's unemployment falls slightly

16.08

Tallinn residents increasingly encountering rats

09:39

Justice chancellor Ülle Madise to run for president Updated

15.08

Tallinn mulling night-time work for Liivalaia street reconstruction

09:16

3 Estonian competitors got top-10 finishes at European athletics champs

10:53

Linnahall shooting range in Tallinn could cost millions to make work

14.08

Police: more than 50 irregular migrants detained in Estonia claim to be minors

15.08

Drone surveillance system starts work on Narva River

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo