35th anniversary of restoration of Estonian independence to see extensive events

Estonia is to mark the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its independence on August 20 with a more extended program of celebrations than usual for the day.

The anniversary celebrations will start the day before, August 19, with the conference "Parlament kui riikliku iseseisvuse taastaja ja hoidja" ("Parliament as the Restorer and Guardian of National Independence"), featuring key figures in the restoration of Estonian independence including academic and veteran politician Marju Lauristin, former prime minister and MEP Siim Kallas, and co-author of the Estonian Constitution Liia Hänni.

Ants Veetõusme, president of the August 20 Club, comprising all surviving signatories of the 1991 independence declaration, said this year is especially significant. "Considering the age of the people who participated in the process of restoring national independence and who adopted the Supreme Council's decision on August 20, 1991 to restore the independence of the Republic of Estonia, this jubilee will probably be the last such celebration in the lives of many of them. For journalists, it may also be the last opportunity to learn directly from primary sources what actually happened during those years," Veetõusme said.

Then on Restoration of Independence Day (Taasiseseisvumispäev) itself on Thursday, August 20, events start with the flag-raising ceremony in the Governor's Garden on Toompea. This will be followed by an ecumenical thanksgiving service at St. Mary's Cathedral (Toom kirik), the laying of wreaths at the August 20 memorial stone on Toompea, the presentation in the Riigikogu's White Hall of a commemorative postal stamp dedicated to the 35th anniversary plus a ceremonial Riigikogu sitting, and other events involving the August 20 Club and associates.

Key members of the drive towards the restoration of Estonian independence pictured on August 20, 1991, the day the declaration was signed. From left: Ants Paju, Edgar Savisaar, Rein Veidemann, Heinz Valk and Enn Põldroos. Source: Ülo Josing / ERR

In the afternoon, a concert, "Mineviku hääl. Tuleviku kõla" ("Voice of the Past. Sound of the Future") takes place, again in the Governor's Garden, featuring performances by folk-pop ensemble SADU, electro-indie musician NOËP, folk duo and 2024 Eurovision representatives Puuluup, musician and poet EiK, Duo Ruut, another folk pairing who have played at the Glastonbury Festival; composer-producer-DJ Sander Mölder and Torupillid, who play the musical instrument of the same name, a type of bagpipes.

The area surrounding the August 20 memorial stone is to be renovated for the events. This will include the removal of an e-scooter parking zone adjacent to the stone. The City of Tallinn says this will be done by July 24, permanently, with the zone to be relocated elsewhere. This followed a complaint from Riigikogu Office Director Antero Habicht that the parking area was inappropriately located, while its presence also obstructed ceremonies being held at the site.

The traditional presidential reception at the Rose Garden at Kadriorg, seat of the Estonian head of state, will go ahead from late afternoon. This will be President Alar Karis' last reception, as he is not seeking re-election in September.

Representatives of bodies equivalent to Estonia's August 20 Club will be attending from Latvia and Lithuania also.

For members of the public, Restoration of Independence Day will also be celebrated at the Tallinn TV Tower with a free family day. Visitors will be able to learn about the activities leading up to independence of the Defense League, the Police and Border Guard Board, the Rescue Board and other key organizations. Workshops and demonstrations will also go ahead, and the day will conclude with a concert by band Black Velvet.

Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn will be hosting events open to the public on August 20. Source: Vabamu

The Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom at the bottom of Toompea is to organize several public events on Restoration of Independence Day. The program will include a guided tour of the Old Town led by historian and Tallinn storyteller Joosep Vimm, a free cycling tour visiting sites connected with the restoration of Estonia's independence, as well as workshops and activities for the whole family. Visitors will be able to make Estonia-themed badges and explore an exhibition dedicated to the restoration of independence.

Estonia restored its independence on August 20, 1991, when the Supreme Council adopted the relevant decision. This affirmed the legal continuity of the Republic of Estonia established in 1918, which had been interrupted by World War Two and the Soviet occupation of Estonia.

August 20 is a national holiday.

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