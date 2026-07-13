Then and now: Tallinn seeks photographs for restoration of independence exhibition

Tallinn City Government is seeking "before and now" photographs to show how Estonia's capital has changed since 1991 for a new exhibition marking the 35th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

The photographs should be of the same person, place, or object in Tallinn. They should also include a short description of who, what, and where. Including the picture's background story is optional.

Photographs of friends and family, homes and the cityscape, and familiar places and objects should aim to show the differences in lifestyles from the past and the present.

Photographs should be sent to diana.talisainen@tallinnlv.ee by July 26 2026.

Estonia marks its restoration of independence on August 20.

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