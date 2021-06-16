Construction of new Pärnu bridge to start in autumn

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

The construction of a new bridge in Pärnu will start in autumn after the city granted a building permit to the project. The work will take two years and will reduce traffic through the city center.

Deputy Mayor Meelis Kukk said the bridge would cost about €27 million and added that the city is still looking for funding. It has already applied for EU funding and made a request to the government.

The building work should be completed in 2023.

The 364-meter-longe bridge was designed by architect Mari-Liis Vunder, raised in Pärnu, but now living in Switzerland. The design was inspired by swans on the river.

ERR News previously reported that Pärnu residents have been waiting for a new bridge for 20 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:11

State Secretary on the coronavirus crisis: We came to the precipice

17:46

Tallinn mayor concerned over drop in vaccination numbers

17:14

12-15-year-olds can be registered for covid vaccinations from Thursday

16:51

Autonomous hydrogen vehicle to be launched in Estonia

16:14

Global Estonian Report: June 16 – 23

15:44

World-famous Red Arrows giving Victory Day fly-past over Tallinn, Paide

15:16

Delta strain coronavirus cases have doubled in 10 days

14:43

Guardian picks Estonian documentary to list of best theater documentaries

14:41

News agency: Finland opening borders to work commuters next week Updated

14:11

NATO cyclists to cover over 1,000 km in week-long Estonia tour

13:58

Russian jets breach Estonian airspace

13:18

Perling and Seeder debate party future ahead of Isamaa chairman elections

12:56

Former Port of Tallinn head Allan Kiil dies after serious illness

12:02

Central Bank revises 2021 growth forecast upward, to at least 5.3 percent

11:35

Legal experts spot problem with ABIS cross-use of data bill

11:30

Prime minister faces no-confidence vote on Wednesday afternoon

10:57

August's Tallinn Old Town Days itinerary unveiled

10:52

Health Board: 59 new coronavirus cases

10:23

Construction of new Pärnu bridge to start in autumn

09:54

LSM: Latvia eases non-essential travel entry restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: