Construction of new Pärnu bridge to start in autumn

The construction of a new bridge in Pärnu will start in autumn after the city granted a building permit to the project. The work will take two years and will reduce traffic through the city center.

Deputy Mayor Meelis Kukk said the bridge would cost about €27 million and added that the city is still looking for funding. It has already applied for EU funding and made a request to the government.

The building work should be completed in 2023.

The 364-meter-longe bridge was designed by architect Mari-Liis Vunder, raised in Pärnu, but now living in Switzerland. The design was inspired by swans on the river.

ERR News previously reported that Pärnu residents have been waiting for a new bridge for 20 years.

