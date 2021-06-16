Construction of new Pärnu bridge to start in autumn
The construction of a new bridge in Pärnu will start in autumn after the city granted a building permit to the project. The work will take two years and will reduce traffic through the city center.
Deputy Mayor Meelis Kukk said the bridge would cost about €27 million and added that the city is still looking for funding. It has already applied for EU funding and made a request to the government.
The building work should be completed in 2023.
The 364-meter-longe bridge was designed by architect Mari-Liis Vunder, raised in Pärnu, but now living in Switzerland. The design was inspired by swans on the river.
ERR News previously reported that Pärnu residents have been waiting for a new bridge for 20 years.
Editor: Helen Wright