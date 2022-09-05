Pärnu requests additional government funding for new bridge

News
Pärnu's new bridge which will connect Raba-Lai streets.
Pärnu's new bridge which will connect Raba-Lai streets. Source: Janno Poopuu
News

Pärnu City Council is requesting €25 million funding from the government to construct a new bridge. The summer capital plans to go ahead with work despite rising construction prices.

The structure will connect Raba and Lai streets and will be partly financed by loans and contributions from the city but construction prices are changing rapidly due to the economic situation.

The council has now asked the government for an additional €5 million from the 2023 State Budget and for €20 million in total to be added to future budgets until 2026.

"We have written these amounts in the 2023-2027 Pärnu Plan, which is being processed and will be adopted by Pärnu City Council on September 15 into the city's budget strategy," Mayor Romek Kosenkranius said.

The mayor said a third design and construction procurement for the bridge is underway after the first two failed due to proposed high prices, as both were over €70 million. New offers have been submitted by companies in Estonian, Latvian, Finnish and Spanish companies, he added.

It is hoped the contract will be concluded by the first quarter of 2023, Kosenkranius said. The city estimates the cost at €48 million but said it could be 10 percent higher due to inflation.

"If there are no significant problems with the progress of the work, the deadline for the completion of the bridge is 2025 the end of the year," the mayor said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:11

Eesti Gaas will make decision on record prices later this month

17:04

August passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport highest since fall 2019

16:38

Average price of electricity to fall to €262 per MWh on Tuesday

16:25

Stalnuhhin sees no fertile soil for Russian party in Estonia

16:15

Gallery: Work underway on pedestal for new T-34 tank monument in Ivangorod

15:46

Gallery: Street picnic returns to Kuressaare

15:19

Estonians dominate Baltic Table Tennis Championships in Viljandi

14:51

Swedish court finds MS Estonia filmmakers guilty of violating burial site

14:06

Estonia's Kristin Tattar becomes world disc golf champion

13:50

Estonian youth player joins Italian Serie B side Cosenza

Watch again

Most Read articles

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

08:48

Small private plane crashes in Baltic Sea off Latvian coast

12:54

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Traffic access to Toompuiestee in central Tallinn restricted from Monday

11:27

Kaja Kallas: Maybe now is the time to listen to us

03.09

Estonia's tech sector weathering downturn better than most

10:26

EDF to get additional powers to organize armed resistance in occupation

02.09

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: