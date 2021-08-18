Marek Reinaas announced Eesti 200 Tallinn mayoral candidate

Eesti 200 has announced Marek Reinaas will run as the party's Tallinn mayoral candidate in the local elections in October. Reinaas unveiled a platform Wednesday, based on reforming Tallinn's budgetary system and interaction with residents.

Reinaas' candidacy was announced at the Balti Jaam tram stop which, the party says, is one of the ugliest places in Tallinn and underscores its and Reinaas' platform of reforming the capital's budget, especially in regard to more deprived areas.

Reinaas said that the location, by Tallinn's central rail station, is: "All over the place, and a mess", and is characteristic of policy pursued across the capital.

Summing up the party's election pledges in Tallinn, Reinaas said that: "Injustice is five-fold, and must e stopped," referring to figures he cited which showed that whereas the residential district of Lasnamäe saw €2,200 in budget allocated per capita, for Mustamäe, another residential district, the figure was €406 per capita.

Eesti 200 says that it wants to give Tallinn's eight districts more decision-making powers and more say to citizens, as well as reforming the budget process.

"We researched the city's budget over the last ten years and found some very interesting facts," Reinaas said.

"One of the most important discoveries we made was that when it comes to urban investment, it is very unequally distributed between districts," he went on, also saying that the per capita budget allocation for Kristiine and Haabersti stood at €700.

The considerably higher per capita figure for Lasnamäe had not resulted in a better urban space, or better education for children, he went on.

Holding the announcement at the Balti Jaam tram stop was not without its light-hearted and, presumably, unintended interludes, however. At one point, a tram emblazoned with Center Party electoral advertising featuring MEP Yana Toom passed by (see gallery above).

Party chair Kristina Kallas says that Eesti 200 is a reforming power, and that this is what Tallinn's citizenry wants.

Eesti 200 is contesting its third election since its formation in 2018.

Center has not formally announced its mayoral candidate, but has indicated it sees no reason why current incumbent, Mihhail Kõlvart, could not continue in his role, ERR reports.

Reform's candidate is Kristen Michal, while Urmas Reinsalu will be running for Isamaa, Martin Helme for EKRE, Raimond Kaljulaid for the Social Democrats, and Züleyxa Izmailova for the Greens.

Election day is October 17.

