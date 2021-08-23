Eesti 200 hopes to see change of power in Tallinn and Tartu

Eesti 200 hopes to achieve a change of power in important municipalities in the upcoming local elections, party chairwoman Kristina Kallas said at a party congress on Sunday.

The party gathered for a meeting on Tallink ferry Baltic Queen to discuss their election lists in 20 Estonian cities. The party is also represented in all 15 Estonian counties.

Party chair Kristina Kallas said the situation in Tartu is similar to the one in Tallinn, where one party has been in power for a long time. "And the result of this is adaptation, developing food chains. And I think both Tartu (Reform) and Tallinn (Center) require change, the power must change," she said.

The party prefers Kersti Kaljulaid to continue as president. Kallas pointed to a recent Kantar Emor survey about presidential candidates and said no parties presented Kaljulaid as a candidate, even though she was the most popular choice.

"Politicians are not looking for the best president for Estonia, but rather the most comfortable one. Kersti Kaljulaid is likely not important to some politicians," Kallas noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!