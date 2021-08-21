Feature: Estonia's presidential election 2021

On August 30, the Estonian parliament will vote for a new president and it's fair to say that this election is different from previous years. ERR News outlines the background, process and what can be expected over the coming weeks.

On October 10, President Kersti Kaljulaid's five-year term of office will come to an end. It is now the Estonian parliament's (Riigikogu) job to propose and elect a new president to replace her. But, as with many things in 2021, events have not gone according to plan.

Presidential Election 2021

First and foremost, who are the candidates for president?

As of August 21, almost no confirmed candidates have been proposed by Estonia's government and political parties. Only EKRE has an agreed candidate.

Discussions are ongoing with Estonian National Museum (ERM) director, former auditor general and former University of Tartu rector Alar Karis. ERR carried out a brief interview with him which can be read here.

Reform said on Thursday (August 19) it is prepared to support Karis, Center will make an announcement on Sunday (August 22). Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party will meet on to discuss the issue next week.

Why are there no official candidates yet?

In short, because the parties cannot agree to support one candidate.

Political parties must put forward presidential candidates to the 101-seat Riigikogu whose members then vote for the person to become an official candidate. Twenty-one votes are needed for a candidate to proceed to the election.

To become president, a candidate must win 68 votes - a majority of two-thirds. This means a candidate needs support from several parties to be elected and this is currently causing a problem. To reach 68 votes this time, four parties need to back a single candidate.

In 2016, multiple official candidates were proposed but nobody gained enough support to be elected in the Riigikogu. As several well-respected and high-profile people were nominated and promised support, which failed to materialize, this has made many hesitant to put themselves forward for the role this time.

Last time, after several failed votes, the Riigikogu failed to agree on a candidate so the decision was moved to the electoral college. The college then proposed and elected Kersti Kaljulaid. This was seen as an embarrassment for the Riigikogu who do not want to repeat the episode in 2021.

This time the Reform-Center coalition is trying to make sure a candidate has enough support to be elected before they are proposed. But as the two parties only have 59 votes between them, additional votes from opposition parties Isamaa, the Social Democrats (SDE) or EKRE are needed.

EKRE has its own candidate, while SDE and Isamaa have complained they are being left out of the process by the coalition.

Have any candidates been proposed so far?

Yes, several.

President of the Academy of Sciences Tarmo Soomere put himself forward for the role. He held discussions with parties two weeks ago but did not gain enough support to be put forward as an official candidate. Estonia's biggest newspaper Postimees backed Soomere for president.

Former minister of IT and Trade Kaimar Karu, who was affiliated with EKRE but never a member of the party, has also put himself forward. Current President Kersti Kaljulaid said on August 16 that she is prepared to run for a second term.

Chairman of the Center Party and former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has said he will not run. Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves (2006-2016) also ruled himself out.

It is thought former Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa) would be able to win more than 70 votes but he has declined an offer to run. Luik is about to become Estonia's ambassador to NATO, and no longer sees himself involved in domestic politics.

Former speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas is the ERKE party's candidate but it is thought unlikely he will receive 21 votes to become an official candidate. EKRE only has 19 votes in the Riigikogu.

After talks with Soomere collapsed last week, the coalition said they were going back to square one and the Director of the Estonian National Museum Alar Karis was put forward on Monday (August 16).

Something to keep in mind is the number of seats each party has: Reform (34 seats), Center (25 seats), EKRE (19 seats), Isamaa (12) and the Social Democratic Party (11).

Why can't Kersti Kaljulaid continue as president?

Technically, she can as she has only served one five-year term and could be nominated for a second.

However, Kaljulaid is unpopular with the parties in the former Center-Isamaa-EKRE coalition which lasted from March 2019-January 2021. They believe she was too political - and critical of them - in her role.

Members of the Center Party have already ruled out supporting Kaljulaid which means the current Reform-Center coalition cannot propose her as a candidate.

The Social Democrats said the party would support Kaljulaid if Center and Reform agreed to as well.

When will we know the result?

It largely depends on what happens on August 30 but a new president needs to be in office by October.

Timeline of events

August 26: Nomination of candidates starts at 9 a.m. and ends on August 28 at 6 p.m. A candidate needs the support of at least 21 MPs to be officially nominated.

August 30: An extraordinary Riigikogu session will start at 1 p.m. to elect a president. Sixty-eight votes are needed to win. The vote takes place by secret ballot between the 101 members of the Riigikogu.

If the vote is inconclusive, a second will be held at noon the next day.

August 31: Candidates will be nominated between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. If this vote also fails, another vote will take place at 4 p.m. If this vote fails the process moves to the electoral college.

September 18: The electoral college gathers to choose a candidate.

September 21-23: The electoral college nominates candidates. Again, 21 votes of support are needed.

September 25: Electoral college voting starts at noon. The list of candidates includes those from the third round of voting in the Riigikogu and any newly proposed candidates put forward by the electoral college.

If the first round is inconclusive, a second round takes place at 4 p.m between the top two candidates.

Should this vote prove inconclusive as well, the process returns to the Riigikogu and starts again.

Election Process

Who votes for a new president?

The Riigikogu and the electoral college. The Estonian president is not directly elected.

Who can propose candidates?

The Riigikogu and the electoral college.

Who can be nominated?

Estonian citizens by birth over the age of 40.

How is the president of Estonia elected?

The president is elected by the Riigikogu by secret ballot and each member of the Riigikogu has one vote. Candidates need 21 votes to be nominated. For a candidate to win, a two-thirds majority - 68 votes - is required.

If no candidate receives the required majority, a new round of voting is held on the next day.

Before the second round of voting, a new nomination of candidates must be held. If no candidate receives the required majority in the second round of voting, a third round of voting shall be held on the same day between the two candidates who receive the greatest number of votes in the second round.

If a president is still not elected in the third round of voting, the chairmen of the Riigikogu will convene an electoral body to elect the president, which must take place in the next 30 days.

The Riigikogu will present the two candidates who receive the greatest number of votes in the Riigikogu to the electoral body as candidates for president. The electoral body can also nominate a candidate.

The electoral body will then elect the president by a majority of the voting electoral body members.

If no candidate is elected in the first round, a second round of voting shall be held on the same day between the two candidates who receive the greatest number of votes.

Should this prove inconclusive as well, the process returns to the Riigikogu.

What is the electoral college?

The electoral college is made up of members of the Riigikogu and representatives of the local government councils. Each local government council shall elect at least one representative, who must be an Estonian citizen, to the electoral body.

There will be 208 members of the electoral college this year.

President of Estonia's role and duties

What does the president of Estonia do?

The president's role is largely ceremonial but they play an important role in Estonia's international relations and the creation of legislation.

Internationally: The president represents Estonia in international relations, appoints and recalls diplomats, receives the credentials of diplomatic agents accredited to Estonia and awards state decorations in coordination with the Riigikogu.

Domestically: The president declares regular elections to the Riigikogu, convenes and opens the first session of the new membership of the Riigikogu. The president has the right to convene additional and extraordinary sessions of the Riigikogu in cases as stated by law.

The president proclaims laws passed in the Riigikogu. This is the sole competence of the president in which no other constitutional institution is involved. The president may also refuse to proclaim a law passed by the Riigikogu and return it together with his reasoned resolution to the Riigikogu for a new debate and decision.

More about the president's powers and responsibilities can be read in the Constitution (link in English).

How long is a term of office?

Five years. A president can sit for two consecutive terms, and further, non-consecutive terms.

Oath of the president

Upon taking office, the president agrees:

In assuming the office of President of the Republic, I [given name and surname], solemnly swear to steadfastly defend the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Estonia, to exercise the power entrusted to me in a just and impartial manner, and to faithfully perform my duties with all of my abilities and to the best of my understanding, for the benefit of the people of Estonia and the Republic of Estonia.

§ 81 of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia

Former presidents of Estonia

Since 1938, Estonia has had five presidents. Kaljualid was the first female head of state.

Konstantin Päts: April 1938 - July 1940

Lennart Meri: October 1992 - October 2001

Arnold Rüütel: October 2001 - October 2006

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: October 2006 - October 2016

Kersti Kaljulaid: October 2016 - October 2021

