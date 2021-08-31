What will happen at the second voting round on Tuesday?

Politicians will try and elect a president again on Tuesday after no winner was declared on Monday. ERR News outlines today's events.

8. am - 10 a.m. Candidates will be nominated.

11 a.m. National Electoral Committee registers candidates

12 noon: Extraordinary session starts in the Riigikogu and the second round of voting will begin. Yesterday, members of the Riigikogu were given an hour to cast their votes. The ballots were counted immediately after.

4 p.m. If no winner was declared after the second vote, a third will take place in the afternoon. If this vote also fails, the process moves to the Electoral College.

What do we already know?

Reform and Center have said they will nominate the director of the Estonian National Museum Alar Karis for president again on Tuesday.

The Social Democratic Party will meet with Karis this morning to discuss the role of president. After yesterday's vote, the party said it did not know enough about Karis to elect him. But on Tuesday morning, the party's board members called on MPs to support Karis.

EKRE will not vote in this round either. The party is still supporting its candidate Henn Põlluaas and wants the election to be moved to the Electoral College.

Reform, Center and Isamaa want the president to be elected in the Riigikogu.

--

