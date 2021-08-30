Isamaa MP: More Isamaa MPs voted for Karis than against

Isamaa Party secretary general Priit Sibul told ERR that Alar Karis did not get the approval of all Isamaa members, but more voted for him than against.

"He got more votes for than against," Sibul told ERR from the Riigikogu.

Sibul noted that the party did not decide to support Karis overall, because the party and the candidate did not have a common worldview and they did not understand each other on enough topics.

The Isamaa secretary general said the party has not discussed supporting current president Kersti Kaljulaid for a second term as they have discussed Alar Karis and Tarmo Soomere as candidates.

