Video: Alar Karis as a country musician

Freshly elected president Alar Karis visited ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" to speak about his role as a musician in the band Rentaablus.

"I did that a long-long time ago," Karis said with a smile. He said he last held a violin at the 375th anniversary celebrations of the University of Tartu. "I promised then that it would be the last time I would play in front of the public."

The new president of Estonia said he practiced the violin as a child, but fell in love with sports when he got older. The band Rentaablus consisted of his classmates and Karis said the group still play a few tunes at birthdays.

In addition to the future president of Estonia, Rentaablus consisted of Urmas and Alar Soots, Margus Hanson and Rein Kinkar. The ensemble was active from the late-1970s to the late-1980s.

For clips of Alar Karis and Rentaablus, see the video attached to the article - ed.

