President-elect announces top advisors

President-elect Alar Karis will appoint Peep Jahilo as director of his office. In addition, the next president of Estonia has chosen his security, foreign affairs and education advisers, but did not reveal any other advisers' names.

Karis said on Friday current Riigikogu chancellery leader Peep Jahilo will head his office. "He has very good experience in international relations and has been an ambassador on multiple occasions," the president-elect said.

In addition, Jahilo has also worked in multiple positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and fits well as the head of the president's office. "I think he is a very good and strong person for the position," Karis said.

Liis Mure will advise the president on security. Karis explained Mure has worked at the Ministry of Defense and NATO headquarters for a long time, is currently working on Estonian Defense Forces foreign operations and is a suitable person for the position.

Liis Mure. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR

Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk will be foreign affairs adviser. Kuningas-Saagpakk has previously worked as an ambassador in Italy and Croatia and has over 25 years of experience in foreign affairs, making her a strong adviser, Karis said.

Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk. Source: Private collection

Tallinn University scientific communication lecturer Arko Olesk will become Karis' education and science adviser. "He has an exciting resume and is someone with clear thoughts and sayings. I believe he can interpret education and science well," Karis noted.

Arko Olesk. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

Karis will take office on October 11.

--

