President-elect names new legal adviser

Legal scholar Hent Kalmo will serve as the legal adviser to Estonia's next president Alar Karis, it was announced on Wednesday.

Kalmo has been an external adviser to the chancellor of justice since 2017.

President Kersti Kaljulaid does not have a legal adviser but Karis said the position should be created when he was elected. The adviser's role should be "leading" the debate on whether and what needs to be changed in the current organization of the presidential elections.

Karis announced last week that he is to appoint Peep Jahilo, who is currently the secretary general of the Riigikogu, as director of the president's office.

The position of security adviser will be taken up by Liis Mure, Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk will be appointed the president's foreign affairs adviser and Arko Olesk, lecturer of research communication at Tallinn University, is to become the president's education and research adviser. Composer and conductor Rasmus Puur is to serve as the president's cultural affairs adviser.

Journalist Toomas Sildam will serve as the internal affairs adviser to Estonia's next president, while Indrek Treufeldt, also a long-time journalist, will become the president's public relations adviser.

