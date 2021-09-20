President's internal and public relations advisers revealed

News
News

Two ERR journalists are set to join president-elect Alar Karis' office - Toomas Sildam will become the internal advisor to the president-elect and Indrek Treufeldt will be his public relations adviser.

Both have also previously worked in the Office of the President - Sildam during the term of President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Treufeldt during the term of President Lennart Meri.

Both are currently ERR journalists - Sildam worked in the editorial of ERR's portals and Treufeldt on daily news show "Aktuaalne kaamera". Sildam will make his last appearance on the current affairs radio talk show "Samost ja Sildam" on October 10.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

