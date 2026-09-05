Presidential office director laid off 13 staff over two years

Office of the President Director Krista Zibo has laid off 13 staff members over the past two years, with two protocol advisers departing this Friday — barely a month before the new president takes office. Zibo herself recently secured a permanent contract.

Nearly two years ago, at President Alar Karis' proposal, Krista Zibo — formerly with the Government Office — became director of the Office of the President.

"Her previous professional path has given her balance and strong experience in leading different teams, as well as a clear understanding of topics important to Estonia, which I saw confirmed when we worked together at the National Audit Office," Karis said at the time.

Two employees — advisers in the office's protocol field, Pille Heinsoo and Sigrid Herodes — had their last working day this Friday. This is only about a month before the new president, Ülle Madise, takes office.

Layoffs justified by a structural change

"A structural change was what they told us," Herodes said sadly, adding that she herself would also like to know what the exact reason for the layoff is. She said that tasks were redistributed in the office, meaning the work done by Herodes and Heinsoo will not remain undone.

Herodes noted that it remained unclear to her what will happen to her position. "In my opinion, it is disappearing now," she said. When asked whether 13 layoffs in two years is a lot, Herodes answered yes.

Zibo said in an emailed comment that the office is changing its work organization according to the president's needs.

"In recent years, changes have been made both in support functions and in the circle of advisers to the head of state — tasks have been redistributed, work roles changed and responsibilities consolidated," Zibo noted. She added that the personnel changes made are part of this process and stem from changes in work tasks and the need to use the office's limited resources more efficiently.

Office building of the President of Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Layoff patterns also exist from earlier

One of the best‑known people Zibo had laid off from the presidential office was then‑presidential adviser Toomas Sildam. This happened in February 2025, only about five months after Zibo became director. "The domestic policy adviser's duties will be taken over by the domestic policy department," the office announced at the time.

Layoff issues also followed Zibo at the Government Office, where she worked before becoming director of the Presidential Office. In 2019, ERR wrote that the Government Office laid off protocol chief Ülle‑Marika Põldma, who had worked in that position for more than ten years. At the time, Zibo, who worked as head of support services at the Government Office, also commented that Põldma was laid off due to work reorganization.

Allegedly, the reason for the layoff was poor cooperation, but the Government Office did not officially confirm this. Similar to the current situation in the Office of the President, the Government Office did not hire a new person as protocol chief at that time.

Krista Zibo. Source: Government Office

The director received a €10,500 bonus

The staff is not the only thing changing in the office before the new president's term begins. For nearly two years, Zibo held the director's position under a fixed‑term contract (a fixed‑term transfer from the Government Office). As of 1 July this year, Zibo is permanently on staff.

In a letter forwarded by presidential office's spokesperson, it was explained that the task of the office director is to ensure the continuity of the institution's work, including during a presidential transition. If the new president wishes to see someone else as director of the office, a new person can be hired in place of Zibo.

When asked why the contract was changed only now — a few months before Karis's term ends — the office replied that Zibo must ensure stable leadership and daily work of the office until the end of Karis's term and during the presidential transition. Whether this could not have been done with a fixed‑term transfer contract was not clarified in the response.

"President Alar Karis and his team will carry out their duties fully until the end of the term," the letter stated. It added that the incoming president will in turn have the opportunity to shape their team of advisers.

President Karis appears clearly satisfied with the director's work. On 29 January this year, Alar Karis issued an order setting Krista Zibo's new base salary at €6,010 per month starting 1 January 2026. Previously her salary was €5,500. When she took office on 2 September 2024, it was €5,000.

On 24 November 2025, Alar Karis decided to pay Zibo a €10,500 bonus for good service‑related achievements.

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