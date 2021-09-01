European leaders congratulate Karis

2021 Elections
Alar Karis at the press conference after the second round of voting in the 2021 presidential election on August 31, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
2021 Elections

Estonia's allies congratulated Alar Karis on becoming the next president of Estonia on Tuesday.

Karis, the current director of the Estonian National Museum and former rector of the University of Tartu and Estonian University of Life Sciences, was elected yesterday after the second round of voting.

Leaders of Estonia's allies congratulated him on social media.   

President of Latvia Eglis Levits said he looked forward to working with Karis.

As did President of Lithuania Gintanas Nauseda who added: "Looking forward to working together on advancing security &prosperity in the Baltics and worldwide."

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö also sent his congratulations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said: "I hope for the continuation of close cooperation between and for the benefit of our two peoples."   

European Commission Charles Michel sent his "warm congratulations" to Karis, adding: "Let's continue to work together in upholding values and our freedom."  

Leader of the exiled Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya wrote: "I hope we will continue strengthening our friendship since shows big solidarity with Belarusians fighting for freedom. Estonia supports Belarus at #UNSC, accepts our students, and helps free media." 

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili wrote: "I'm convinced that the very friendly ties between our two nations will continue to further strengthen." She also expressed her thanks to President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Ned Price, spokesman for the U.S. Department of State, tweeted: "The U.S. and Estonia are steadfast friends and allies. We look forward to working with President Karis and @EstonianGovt to advance our partnership rooted in our shared democratic values."    

--

Editor: Helen Wright

