European leaders congratulate Karis

Estonia's allies congratulated Alar Karis on becoming the next president of Estonia on Tuesday.

Karis, the current director of the Estonian National Museum and former rector of the University of Tartu and Estonian University of Life Sciences, was elected yesterday after the second round of voting.

Leaders of Estonia's allies congratulated him on social media.

President of Latvia Eglis Levits said he looked forward to working with Karis.

Congratulations to Alar Karis as President-elect of Estonia! I look forward to working with you soon.

Õnnitlen Alar Karist presidendiks valimise puhul! Loodan heale koostööle juba lähitulevikus. — Egils Levits (@valstsgriba) August 31, 2021

As did President of Lithuania Gintanas Nauseda who added: "Looking forward to working together on advancing security &prosperity in the Baltics and worldwide."

My sincere congratulations to Alar Karis on winning the elections of the President of Estonia !



Looking forward to working together on advancing security &prosperity in the Baltics and worldwide.



pic.twitter.com/WEsS281ekx — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) August 31, 2021

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö also sent his congratulations.

Alar Karis, õnnesoovid naabritelt koostöö vaimus. — Sauli Niinistö (@niinisto) August 31, 2021

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said: "I hope for the continuation of close cooperation between and for the benefit of our two peoples."

I sincerely congratulate #AlarKaris on his election as President of Estonia based on the results of the @Riigikogu deputies' vote. I hope for the continuation of close cooperation between and for the benefit of our two peoples. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 31, 2021

European Commission Charles Michel sent his "warm congratulations" to Karis, adding: "Let's continue to work together in upholding values and our freedom."

Warm congratulations to Alar Karis on his election as President of #Estonia



Your country is a strong partner for peace and prosperity in the EU.



Let's continue to work together in upholding values and our freedom.



Thanks to @KerstiKaljulaid for the excellent cooperation. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) August 31, 2021

Leader of the exiled Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya wrote: "I hope we will continue strengthening our friendship since shows big solidarity with Belarusians fighting for freedom. Estonia supports Belarus at #UNSC, accepts our students, and helps free media."

My congratulations to Alar Karis on winning the presidential election in . I hope we will continue strengthening our friendship since shows big solidarity with Belarusians fighting for freedom. Estonia supports Belarus at #UNSC, accepts our students, and helps free media. — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) August 31, 2021

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili wrote: "I'm convinced that the very friendly ties between our two nations will continue to further strengthen." She also expressed her thanks to President Kersti Kaljulaid.

My warmest congratulations to Alar Karis, new President-elect of Estonia! I'm convinced that the very friendly ties between our two nations will continue to further strengthen and I express my gratitude to @KerstiKaljulaid for the work she's done to deepen the partnership — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) September 1, 2021

Ned Price, spokesman for the U.S. Department of State, tweeted: "The U.S. and Estonia are steadfast friends and allies. We look forward to working with President Karis and @EstonianGovt to advance our partnership rooted in our shared democratic values."

We extend warm congratulations to the newly elected President of Estonia, Alar Karis. The U.S. and Estonia are steadfast friends and allies. We look forward to working with President Karis and @EstonianGovt to advance our partnership rooted in our shared democratic values. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) August 31, 2021

