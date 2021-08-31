Helir-Valdor Seeder not voting in presidential election second ballot

Isamaa chair Helir-Valdor Seeder will not be voting in Tuesday's presidential election second ballot at the Riigikogu, due to ill health. Provisions for Reform Party MP Siim Kallas to vote are in place, the party's Riigikogu group chair says. Both MPs are currently in hospital, and did not vote in Monday's ballot either.

Isamaa spokesperson Karl Sander Kase told ERR Tuesday that Seeder would not be voting again, as he has not recovered from illness.

Mart Võrklaev, chair of the Reform Party parliamentary group, said regarding Siim Kallas that: "We have made preparations and if his health allows, he will come," said.

Isamaa will have 11 votes rather than 12 on Tuesday, as a result, though MP Aivar Kokk said Tuesday that the party's MPs would be supporting Karis.

Reform will cast either 33 or 34 votes, depending on whether Siim Kallas votes.

Initial reports that Kallas would be transported by ambulance to the Riigikogu to vote on the sole candidate running, Alar Karis, proved unfounded, though another unwell MP, Center's Marika Tuus-Laul, did take part that way and was able to cast her vote from the car, at a cordoned off outdoor zone in front of Toompea Castle.

Only in-person voting on paper is permissible at presidential elections.

Karis missed out on being elected head of state by five votes Monday, picking up 63 when 68 were needed.

MPs from the other opposition party, the Social Democrats, have been recommended to vote for Karis on Tuesday.

An alternative to voting for the sole candidate is an abstention or a blank or spoiled paper.

