Gallery: Kersti Kaljulaid meets with Alar Karis at Kadriorg

Kersti Kaljulaid meeting Alar Karis at Kadriorg on Tuesday.
Sitting President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid invited president-elect Alar Karis to Kadriorg Tuesday afternoon, following the Riigikogu ballot which voted him in.

Karis traveled to Kadriorg and was received by the president, where the pair took a late lunch, ERR reports.

Karis was elected the second time round after missing out by five votes at the Riigikogu on Monday. A swing from opposition Social Democrat and Isamaa MPs likely pushed votes past the key number of 68 in Tuesday's secret ballot. Karis picked up 72 votes in favor, with 21 abstentions and eight invalid ballots.

Kersti Kaljulaid was not nominated for a second term, and no other candidate ran against Karis either.

