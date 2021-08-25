Registration starts for first round of presidential elections

A ballot being cast in the 2016 Estonian presidential elections. Source: (Hanna Samoson/ERR)
On Thursday at 9 a.m., the registration of candidates for the election of the President of the Republic of Estonia begins. Candidates can be submitted until Saturday evening.

The right to nominate a candidate rests with not less than one-fifth of the Riigikogu, or 21 members. A member of the Riigikogu may nominate only one candidate.

In order to register a candidate, the nominators have to submit an application to the National Electoral Committee stating the given name and the surname of the candidate, the year, month and day of their birth, the names and signatures of the nominators, and the date of drafting the application.

The application must be accompanied by the signed consent of the candidate to run as a candidate for the president and a confirmation that they meet the requirements provided by law, as well as documents that certify that the candidate is an Estonian citizen by birth.

The documents required for the registration of a candidate are submitted to the National Electoral Committee by a nominator of the candidate. Candidates can be submitted for registration until 6 p.m on Saturday (August 28). The National Electoral Committee will meet on Sunday (August 29) at 5 p.m. to register the candidates.

The first round of the election of the President of the Republic will be held in the Riigikogu on Monday, August 30 at 1 p.m.

Read ERR New's feature about how and when the president will be elected here.

