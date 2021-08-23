SDE and Isamaa meeting with presidential candidate Monday

Riigikogu party groups from the opposition Social Democratic (SDE) and Isamaa parties are meeting with national museum director (ERM) Alar Karis on Monday, before deciding whether to support his candidacy as president. If just one of the two parties backs him, and its MPs vote for him, the 68-vote threshold needed to get elected would be passed.

Karis, a former auditor general who has been director of the Tartu-based ERM since 2018, meets with the SDE Riigikogu group at 11.00 a.m. Monday, followed by a meeting with Isamaa at 1.30 pm.

The two coalition parties, Reform and Center, have already agreed to back Karis after meetings late last week. This means that if all MPs vote in favor in the first round ballot on August 30, Karis would receive 59 votes. SDE has 11 seats, Isamaa 12, giving enough votes from just one of these parties to surpass the 68-vote benchmark.

Twenty-one votes are actually first required at the Riigikogu for an individual to run as a candidate.

Riigikogu speaker and Center Party leader Jüri Ratas has repeatedly stated a desire to get the election decided at parliament, rather than have a scenario as in 2016, when the process got spun out in the regional electoral colleges then returned to the Riigikogu.

Karis, 63, said yes to an offer to run made by Jüri Ratas just under a week ago, though his name had appeared in the media as one of several linked with the role as early as springtime.

