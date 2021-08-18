Survey: Kaljulaid preferred choice for next president

President's reception for high school and university graduates. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Residents of Estonia want President Kersti Kaljulaid to continue for a second term, the results of a recent poll from Kantar Emor shows.

Respondents were asked who their preferred candidate for president is as well as their top three choices. They were given a list of 12 names to choose from.

Kaljulaid won 34 percent of the "most preferred" and 24 percent of the top three choices. She is most popular among people under 34 years old, Estonians and residents with higher education.

MEP Marina Kaljurand (MEP) was the second most popular choice with 28 percent of the top three choice votes and 13 percent of the most popular. The MEP is more popular with female voters and in some demographic groups she is more popular than Kaljulaid.

Former prime minister and current Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) is the third most popular choice. Earlier in the year, Ratas was polling in second place.

Head of research at Kantar Emor Aivar Voog said it is interesting to see the change in voting patterns of those who support the coalition or opposition parties.

"While in the spring the opinion of coalition party voters was almost equally divided between Jüri Ratas and Kersti Kaljulaid, now that Ratas has distanced himself from the presidential election, Kersti Kaljulaid is clearly preferred. The preferences of opposition party supporters are highly fragmented and there is no clear leader," he said.

In total, 1,152 Estonian residents between the ages of 15 and 84 participated in the survey. The study took place between August 11-17.

Respondents were shown a list of 12 people. These included head of the Estonian National Museum Alar Karis, former Prime Minister Andrus Ansip, historian David Vseviov, former Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), former Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa), Jüri Raidla, former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), President Kersti Kaljulaid, MEP Marina Kaljurand (SDE), MEP Siim Kallas (Reform), head of the Acadamy of Sciences Tarmo Soomere and Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.

The Riigikogu will hold the first round of voting on August 30.

Editor: Helen Wright

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

