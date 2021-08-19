Poll places Mart Laar most influential prime minister of past 30 years

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Mart Laar served as prime minister from 1992-1994 and again from 1999-2002. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Mart Laar has been chosen most influential Estonian prime minister of the past 30 years by the listeners of ERR radio station Vikerraadio. Laar also topped all bar one of five sub-categories, including political innovation and economic development.

Estonia has seen 11 prime ministers since the restoration of independence, whose 30th anniversary takes place this Friday.

The Vikerraadio poll opened on August 9 and ran to August 18, ending up with close to 13,000 votes (out of over 51,000) for Laar, prime minister 1992-1994 and 1999-2002.

Laar was closely followed by Andrus Ansip, prime minister 2005-2014. Edgar Savisaar, appointed the Estonian SSR's last Chairman of the Council of Ministers in April 1990, a position which segued into the prime minister's post once independence was restored, was in third place.

While voting for current and recent prime ministers is more likely to be influenced by ongoing events, including those seen as negative, for the record, current prime minister Kaja Kallas placed ninth, her predecessor, Jüri Ratas, fifth, just slightly ahead of Kallas' father, Siim, who was prime minister 2002-2003.

Prime ministers were evaluated in terms of five factors: Economic development, external security, political reforms, confidence of the populace and overall sense of security, with Laar topping all of these – with Ansip as runner-up – except for the last category, in which Ansip did indeed finish first, with Laar in third place and Ratas between them.

The interactive chart below shows how the voting changed on a daily basis, which is to say not significantly, though Ansip and Savisaar had late rallies.

Starting in 1990, Estonia's prime ministers, in order, have been: Edgar Savisaar (Center), Tiit Vähi (Estonian Coalition Party, now defunct), Mart Laar (Pro Patria, forerunner to Isamaa), Andres Tarand (SDE), Mart Siimann (Estonian Coalition Party, now defunct), Siim Kallas (Reform), Juhan Parts (Res Publica Party, forerunner to Isamaa), Andrus Ansip (Reform), Taavi Rõivas (Reform), Jüri Ratas (Center) and Kaja Kallas (Reform).  

 There have been eight general elections in that time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

R-Kiosk reports €4.1 million loss for 2020

17:23

Prime minister: Health Board cold store incident 'an unbelievable mess'

16:29

Italian Air Force F-35s to make August 20 flyover

15:54

Song Festival Grounds' visitor center opens for independence anniversary

15:20

Former justice chancellor: Presidential institution definitely taking a hit

15:02

ABB pulling part of its manufacturing operations out of Estonia Updated

14:56

Gallery: Kristiine Keskus planning further expansion

14:46

Reform Party Riigikogu group supports Karis as presidential candidate Updated

14:24

Poll places Mart Laar most influential prime minister of past 30 years

13:59

Estonia to accept up to 30 Afghan refugees Updated

13:24

Newborns gifted socks to mark restoration of independence anniversary

12:59

€80 million residential area to be build next to Tallinn's Lake Harku

12:25

Rail services through Tartu closed for three days from Monday

11:56

Educator organization concerned over schools' vaccination requirement

11:21

Estonia passes 700,000 coronavirus vaccination mark

10:55

Health Board: 357 new coronavirus cases

10:19

Pippi Lotta Enok lying third in Under 20s World Championship Heptathlon

09:48

Baltic parliament speakers, Sassoli visit Lithuania-Belarus border

09:22

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe has to surrender Tour of Spain leader's shirt

08:56

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate falls to 1.1

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: