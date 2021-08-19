Estonia to accept up to 30 Afghan refugees

Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia will accept up to 30 refugees from Afghanistan who have cooperated with Estonia, NATO or the European Union, the government agreed on Thursday.

The coalition said 20 spaces will be for people who cooperated with Estonia and their family members and 10 for Afghans who cooperated with NATO and the European Union.

"The situation in Afghanistan remains tense. There may no longer be an opportunity for the safe evacuation of people after the end of the US evacuation mission on August 31, which requires all countries to act quickly," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

She said Estonia is willing to accept, among others, midwifery trainers who have worked for development NGO Mondo MTÜ and activists for girls' education and women's rights.

"We will focus on helping people who have been involved in Estonia's aid programs in Afghanistan and thus offered better development opportunities for Afghan women and youth," Kallas said.

The Police and Border Guard Board will decide who is admitted to Estonia on the basis of the International Protection of Aliens Act.

The procedure for granting international protection will be carried out as soon as possible, the government's communication office said.

There are not thought to be any Estonian citizens in Afghanistan but several people with Estonian residence permits have applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and need help returning to Estonia. The ministry is working with Allies to help them get on to evacuation flights.

Earlier this week the government announced it would accept 10 Afghans who have worked with the EU or NATO as well as people who had worked with NGO Mondo. A total number was not announced at the time.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

