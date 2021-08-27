Another person who worked with Estonia evacuated from Afghanistan

News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Allies have evacuated one more Afghan who cooperated with Estonian development aid organizations from Kabul, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday.

"One more person who has cooperated with Estonia has been evacuated from Afghanistan," Tiina Nirk, director general of the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told BNS. 

She said that the Afghan citizens who have cooperated with Estonia, who are remaining in Kabul, have assured the ministry that they are safe and have not been injured in terrorist attacks.

To date, a total of 14 people who cooperated with Estonia have been evacuated from Afghanistan, six of whom have already arrived in Estonia.

While it was reported that two more Afghans had been evacuated on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) later said it could not be confirmed they had left Afghanistan and reached Europe.

The Estonian government on August 19 decided to accept up to 30 Afghans who have cooperated with Estonia and its allies. In addition to 20 people who have cooperated with Estonia and their family members, Estonia is ready to accept up to 10 Afghans who have cooperated with NATO or the EU, plus their family members, this year.

France and Poland are helping Estonia to get people out of Afghanistan. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

