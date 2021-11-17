Foreign minister: Final Afghans to cooperate with Estonia will arrive soon

In addition to the 14 Afghans evacuated in escape of the Taliban regime in August, another two people will arrive in Estonia from Afghanistan in the near future, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) told ERR.

Liimets said on Vikerraadio's news show "Uudis+" that there were a total of 16 Afghans who the government decided to take in and most of them made it to Estonia in August. The final two will arrive in Estonia soon.

"The people that cooperated with us in Afghanistan arrived in August. The final two should arrive soon. /.../ They did not have the option of leaving the country in that initial moment. The situation in Afghanistan is very different by region. These people connected with us through our partners again and they were able to make it to the airfield and get on a flight," Liimets said.

The Estonian government on August 19 decided to accept up to 30 Afghans who have cooperated with Estonia and its allies. In addition to 20 people who have cooperated with Estonia and their family members, Estonia is ready to accept up to 10 Afghans who have cooperated with NATO or the EU, plus their family members, this year.

Estonia was part of the allied NATO mission in Afghanistan for 18 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!