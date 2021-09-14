Estonia allocates €50,000 to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Estonia will donate €50,000 to help mitigate the effects of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Minister of foreign Afairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said on Monday.

The money will be allocated via the International Committee of the Red Cross to help the country which is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis.

Speaking at a UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) meeting in Geneva, Liimets said the international community has to make a joint effort to help the people of Afghanistan.

"It is of utmost importance that the provision of humanitarian aid continues unhindered and the basic needs of the population are met in terms of health, shelter and food," the foreign minister said.

She said Estonia would continue to look for ways to support those in need in Afghanistan via international organizations.

Liimets said the peace and security of Afghanistan is of key importance and that cooperation with the Taliban-led government in Kabul is "strictly conditional". It will depend on whether the Taliban is willing to uphold the human rights and safe living environment of all inhabitants of the country, she said.

The change of rule in Afghanistan has exacerbated the protracted humanitarian crisis in the country, with more than three million internally displaced persons, extreme drought and a new outbreak of COVID-19 needing urgent attention.

The establishment of the Taliban rule has resulted in tens of thousands of additional people fleeing their homes, and according to the UN, 80 percent of them are women and children.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!