Estonia allocates €50,000 via Red Cross to aid Afghanistan

The Estonian Red Cross raised more than €1,600 in September to support the Afghan people, to which the state added €50,000.

According to the Red Cross, 58 private donors supported the people of Afghanistan with a total of €1,631. The amount collected will be transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which will provide medical care, clean drinking water and other vital services on the spot.

The alleviation of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was also supported by the state, which allocated €50,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been active in Afghanistan for 30 years, and will remain in place and continue to provide assistance despite the conflict. There are currently about 1,800 Red Cross and Crescent staff and volunteers on site.

The situation in Afghanistan is further complicated by a drought that has paralyzed food production throughout the country. Cattle have died and families are without food. Currently, around 11 million people are experiencing severe food shortages.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

