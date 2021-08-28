Two more families from Afghanistan arrive in Estonia

Two Afghan families arrived in Tallinn on Friday, taking the total number of evacuees to arrive in Estonia to 13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

A family of four and a family of three, both seeking international protection, arrived in Estonia yesterday. The first family of six arrived earlier this week.

On arrival, the Police and Border Guard Board will decide whether or not to grant protection.

One more evacuated person has yet not arrived.

The Estonian government on August 19 decided to accept up to 30 Afghans who have cooperated with Estonia and its allies. In addition to 20 people who have cooperated with Estonia and their family members, Estonia is ready to accept up to 10 Afghans who have cooperated with NATO or the EU, plus their family members, this year.

France and Poland are helping Estonia to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!