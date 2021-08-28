Two more families from Afghanistan arrive in Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Two Afghan families arrived in Tallinn on Friday, taking the total number of evacuees to arrive in Estonia to 13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

A family of four and a family of three, both seeking international protection, arrived in Estonia yesterday. The first family of six arrived earlier this week.  

On arrival, the Police and Border Guard Board will decide whether or not to grant protection.

One more evacuated person has yet not arrived.  

The Estonian government on August 19 decided to accept up to 30 Afghans who have cooperated with Estonia and its allies. In addition to 20 people who have cooperated with Estonia and their family members, Estonia is ready to accept up to 10 Afghans who have cooperated with NATO or the EU, plus their family members, this year.

France and Poland are helping Estonia to evacuate people from Afghanistan. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:14

Two more families from Afghanistan arrive in Estonia

08:02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from August 30

27.08

Second pillar pension payments will start next week

27.08

Local election voters must be registered by September 17

27.08

Fifty former army officers call for election of Henn Põlluaas as president

27.08

Gallery: Estonia defeats Spain ahead of European championships

27.08

International day of boxing marked in four Estonian towns

27.08

Estonian Red Cross collecting donations for Afghan people

27.08

University of Life Sciences developing new veterinary buildings

27.08

AK: Mask-wearing regulation in malls generally observed so far

27.08

Coronavirus level is highest in southern and central Estonia

27.08

Gallery: Exhibition of Baltic Way's heritage at Patarei Prison

27.08

Tartu self-driving bus trials next month

27.08

Sildam: Will the Riigikogu elect a new president on Monday? They just might

27.08

US satellite company develop ground station in Kilingi-Nõmme

27.08

Paralympian misses Tokyo event by two minutes

27.08

Another person who worked with Estonia evacuated from Afghanistan

27.08

Tallinn to limit nightlife alcohol sales from September

27.08

Survey: Estonian residents prefer Kaljulaid for next president

27.08

59 Riigikogu members nominate Karis as presidential candidate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.08

Average salary rises 7.3 percent on-year to €1,538

26.08

Swiss jet enters Estonian airspace without permission

27.08

Tallinn to limit nightlife alcohol sales from September

26.08

New mask, covid certificate rules enter into force

27.08

FC Flora first Estonian club to make UEFA tournament after win in Dublin Updated

27.08

Health Board: 351 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death

27.08

59 Riigikogu members nominate Karis as presidential candidate

27.08

US satellite company develop ground station in Kilingi-Nõmme

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: