Estonian Red Cross collecting donations for Afghan people

The Estonian Red Cross (Eesti Punane Rist) is collecting donations from people in Estonia to help the people of Afghanistan.

The money raised will be used to provide medical care, rehabilitation, drinking water and other vital supplies. Donations can be made via the website of the Estonian Red Cross at https://redcross.ee/anneta/afganistan/.

The Estonian Red Cross will pass on the donations to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which will distribute them in Afghanistan where they are most needed.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been active in Afghanistan for 30 years and will stay in the county to offer assistance despite the conflict. There are currently about 1,800 Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers on the ground.

"The Afghan people should not suffer from political change. The support of the international community is needed to ensure vital services such as health care and to prevent a serious humanitarian crisis. We call on everyone to play their part in reducing the suffering of Afghan families," said Christine Cipolla, director of the Red Cross Asia Region.

The situation in Afghanistan is further complicated by drought, which has crippled food production throughout the country. Livestock has perished and families are without food. At present, around 11 million people are severely deprived of food.

Donations needed for migrants in Lithuania

The Lithuanian Red Cross is also collecting money for the unprecedented number of asylum seekers who have crossed the Belarusian border in recent weeks.

The request was made to the Estonian Refugee Council who posted a message on its Facebook page which said: "The Lithuanian Red Cross is responsible for accommodation centers for more than 4,000 people. There is a need for: Hygiene products (including feminine hygiene products and baby nappies), warm clothes and shoes and bed linen and towels."

Money is requested rather than material donations.

"We do not collect material donations from the Estonian people this time; we collect financial donations until September 5, after which the Refugee Council team will be sent to Lithuania to deliver the necessary things and hand them over to the Lithuanian Red Cross," the council wrote.

Information about how to donate can be viewed in the below Facebook post.

