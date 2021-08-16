Estonian partners in Afghanistan fear reprisals from Taliban

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Non-profit organizations in Afghanistan that have worked with Estonia, and other western countries, have said the Taliban may retaliate against them. Estonia will hold discussions about how it can help people this week.

Riina Kuusik-Rajasaar, head of development cooperation at Estonian humanitarian aid NGO MTÜ Mondo and coordinator of projects in Afghanistan, said after their take over of the country, the Taliban may retaliate against organizations and individuals who have provided health care and education to women.

MTÜ Mondo's work in Afghanistan has largely been involved with girls' education and women's health projects.

She told ERR it has long been discussed how the Taliban's actions and the US peace talks with the Taliban, which began last year, may affect humanitarian aid organizations.

The Taliban said girls will be able to go to school but Kuusik-Rajasaare's partners on the ground in Afghanistan believe this will not be the case.

"Every local woman I have spoken to now reports that they have clear indications that everyone is returning to a very conservative social system based on Shariah Law," she said.

Many of MTÜ Mondo's partners have fled to Kabul and have already received threats. 

Kuusik-Rajasaar said on Sunday that she was trying to be available to all the organization's partners 24 hours a day. The possibility of evacuating people to Europe to apply for asylum is also being discussed and the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be involved in discussions.

So far, six people have requested help from Estonia and some of them have asked for help with their families. These people include the management and school director of a girls' school set up with the help of MTÜ Mondo and Estonia, a coordinator of midwife training who has just graduated, their daughters, and the person who coordinated the training.

Liimets: Estonia help people who helped Estonia, the EU and NATO

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) told ERR on Sunday that requests for assistance will be discussed this week and that Estonia must show solidarity and assist the European Union and NATO. 

She said an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers is being convened and that Estonia will raise the topic at the United Nations Security Council.

Liimets said people who implemented Estonian-, EU- or NATO-supported projects in Afghanistan should receive help.

"The question today is how to organize it," she said. Adding: "Of course, when we talk about accepting people to Estonia, then, of course, following all domestic procedures." 

Asked if the West has failed in Afghanistan, the minister said Estonia's task is to help ensure that the last 20 years of work continues. Estonia was part of NATO's allied mission to Afghanistan for 18 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:14

City festival UIT kicks off in Tartu on Wednesday

14:02

More than 24,000 people received first vaccine injection last week

13:48

Vaccination buses visiting shopping centers this week

13:42

Eesti 200 announces candidate for mayor of Viimsi municipality

13:20

Belarusian cyclists drop out of Baltic Chain Tour

12:47

Basketball player running for local election on Isamaa Party's list

12:12

Gallery: Fire and dance show at Tallinn Old Town days

11:53

Estonian partners in Afghanistan fear reprisals from Taliban

11:40

Farms and communities in Setomaa opened their doors to people

11:17

Tallinn entertainment facilities implementing different restrictions

11:04

Health Board: 163 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:13

Employers confused by employee COVID-19 certificate procedure

09:48

Estonia, Norway to raise Afghanistan at United Nations Security Council

09:16

Martin Laas finishes seventh on second stage of Vuelta

08:49

Statistics: Unemployment rate moving toward pre-crisis level

08:17

President Kaljulaid: I am ready for a second term

15.08

Sunday radio shows described Afghanistan events as West's failure

15.08

Tänak wins last three stages of WRC Ypres Rally Belgium

15.08

Opinion Festival | Opinion leaders debated Estonia's future

15.08

Merle Karro-Kalberg: Local governments lack city greenery development plans

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: