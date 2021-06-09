Gallery: EDF final Afghanistan contingent arrives home in Estonia

Galleries
EDF members arriving in Ämari after serving in Afghanistan.
Open gallery
41 photos
Galleries

Some of the very last Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel to serve in Afghanistan arrived back home in Estonia late on Tuesday.

The arriving troops had served in Operation Resolute Support, successor of the original U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan initiated after the September 11 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, and were received at Ämari air base with a ceremony attended by family members as well as defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) and EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem, as well as the EDF's orchestra.

The EDF have contributed to allied missions in the region since 2003, with close to 3,000 personnel having served during that time.

Nine EDF members have fallen in Afghanistan.

Estonia's withdrawal followed news earlier this year that U.S. President Joe Biden was withdrawing that country's troop presence in time for the 20th anniversary of the twin towers' terrorist attack.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

