Estonia takes up presidency of United Nations Security Council for June

Estonia will hold the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for one month starting from June 1.

Estonia is planning to raise the issue of new security threats at a high level, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We will highlight the inextricable link between ensuring human rights and peace, security and conflict prevention," spokespeople for the ministry said.

With Estonia and Norway being the penholders in the UN Security Council for Afghanistan, Estonia also plans to contribute to improving the situation in Aghanistan. The state also attaches great importance to security in the Baltic region.

As part of its presidency, Estonia will also contribute to increasing the transparency of UNSC activities and shaping its working methods.

Prime Minister Kersti Kaljulaid said on Monday that Estonia will raise the topic of Belarus to the council.

