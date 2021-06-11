British Army helicopters in Tallinn overflight Saturday morning

Two helicopters from Britain's Army Air Corps (AAC) are to make an overflight Saturday morning, weather permitting, over Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square).

The flight will take place at 11.00 a.m. Saturday and will involve an AgustaWestland Apache attack helicopter and two AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcats, all in AAC service.

The flight is aimed at symbolizing strong and continued relations between Estonia and the U.K. and as a thankyou for hosting British military personnel at Tapa, where the bulk of the U.K.-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) is based, and in other locations, including Ämari Air Base.

The helicopters had been in Estonia since last month, and took part in the three-week mass Exercise Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) which ended last week and involved British troops alongside NATO allies, including those of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit).

The gesture follows several recent reports, including those in the international media, of alleged off-base misbehavior on the part of British soldiers based at Tapa.

The helicopters will fly at an altitude of 300m (1,000 feet) approx, BNS reports.

Sun is forecast for Saturday though the weather is changeable, with a chance of rain and also thunder in parts of the country.

As of Friday, gatherings outdoors of up to a thousand people are permitted.

Distinct from the RAF, and a separate service, the AAC is the British Army's aviation element, dealing almost exclusively with helicopters and contributing to the tri-service Joint Helicopter Command.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!